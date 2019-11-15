URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is in Urbana Friday meeting with researchers at the University of Illinois to discuss the United States' commitment to breakthrough scientific, biomedical, and agriculture research.
During the 1960's, the United States invested 17 percent of its discretionary budget on research and development. That number is now just nine percent.
The decline has led to a cumulative $1.5 trillion research investment deficit.
China's research intensity has increased sharply since the early 2000s. Durbin said if this trend continues, China will soon surpass the U.S.
Durbin will discuss several pieces of legislation he introduced this year, the American Cures Act, the American Innovation Act, and the America Grows Act, which would create mandatory funds to provide steady, predicable funding for breakthrough research at America's top research agencies.