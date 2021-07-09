DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, says television ads for prescription drugs has ballooned Medicare spending by $320 billion over three years. Durbin will now renew his efforts to force drug companies to list prices for their drugs in those ads.
“Even before COVID, even before 2020, the average American saw nine drug ads a day,” Durbin said. “The pharmaceutical industry spends over $6 billion flooding the airways with drug ads.”
Durbin had previously had a similar piece of legislation make it through the Senate only to die in the House. This year the Illinois Democrat is teaming with Senator Chuck Grassley, (R) Iowa.
“With billions in targeted spending, patients are bombarded with information, but kept in the dark on one crucial factor – the price. I think it’s time Pharma ends the secrecy and tells patients the price of the drug right there in the commercial,” Durbin stated.
