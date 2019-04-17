(WAND) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase enforcement of illegal puppy mills.
Durbin is asking the USDA to up enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act to prevent puppy mills from operating.
He cited a recent report in Georgia where a breeder was arrested for having more than 700 dogs. They were being kept in filthy and uninhabitable conditions.
Durbin also questioned why the USDA started a pilot program that gives breeders advanced notice of inspections.