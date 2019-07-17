SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Andy Manar wants a full review of state contracts and funding awarded to Land of Lincoln Goodwill.
Sen. Manar said this comes after the nonprofit's decision to pull paychecks from disabled workers.
Dozens of workers with disabilities were told they would be laid off due to the state's increase in the minimum wage.
However, Sen. Manar said the one dollar per hour increase does not take effect for five more months, and Land of Lincoln Goodwill is exempt by the U.S. Department of Labor from paying these employees the minimum wage.
"An organization that eliminates opportunity for the most vulnerable people in the state while simultaneously driving up executive compensation should be ashamed of itself," said Manar. "Blaming a minimum wage increase that hasn't even gone into effect and that does not apply to these workers after receiving an increase in taxpayer funding is unacceptable."
Land of Lincoln Goodwill receives nearly $400,000 in taxpayer funded contracts and was slated to receive a 3.5 percent funding increase under the state's new budget.
Sen. Manar sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Department of Central Management Services and Governor JB Pritzker asking for a review of all contracts with the nonprofit.
"When I work to craft and vote to support a state budget to increase funding for human services programs to benefit the well-being of the most vulnerable, it is not my intention to line the six figure pockets of executives at non-for-profit entities like Ms. Durbin. Goodwill's mission statement explicitly states its intent to enhance people's dignity by eliminating barriers to opportunity," Manar said. "There seems to be an abundance of opportunity today for Ms. Durbin but not so much for Goodwill's now unemployed disabled workers. Unfortunately, local Goodwill executives are on the wrong path and we must now take extra steps to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used properly and for their intended purposes."