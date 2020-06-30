CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Senate Agriculture Chairman Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is promoting a grant to support dairy farmers and dairy-related businesses.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a joint effort coordinated by the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
It was designed to support and promote the diversification and addition of value-added products to the Midwest dairy industry.
Goals of the program include increasing on-farm diversification, creating value-added dairy products, such as specialty cheeses, and focusing on export opportunities.
“These grants are designed to foster innovation,” Senator Bennett said. “It’s my hope this program can be used to improve the future for dairy farmers and processors.”
You can apply for the grant now by clicking HERE.
Funds totaling $220,000 will be disbursed and awarded with individual projects receiving up to $20,000.
The deadline to complete and return applications is Aug. 14.
Selected producers and business owners will be notified on Sept. 4.
