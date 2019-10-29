SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate approved an initiative aimed at capping soaring insulin costs Tuesday.
Senate Bill 667 was sponsored by State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill). It would cap co-payments for insulin at $100 per month for all patients.
The cap would only apply to commercial insurance plans regulated by the state.
The price of insulin tripled between 2002 and 2013.
1.3 million people in Illinois live with diabetes and rely on insulin. One in four are forced to ration insulin due to high costs, the Yale School of Medicine reports.
If the measure becomes law, it will make Illinois the second state in the country to cap insulin costs.
The bill now moves to the Illinois House.