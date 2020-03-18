WASHINGTON (WAND) - Two parts of a $1 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is heading to President Donald Trumps desk.
The senate voted to pass the House coronavirus aid bill. The legislation, called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The vote was approved 90 to 8 on Wednesday.
The bill includes provisions for free coronavirus testing, paid emergency leave, food assistance and unemployment.
The House passed the legislation in a bipartisan vote early Saturday morning. President Trump is expected to sign it into law.
The bill is the second coronavirus response measure and is expected to be followed by a third aid package.
The package includes a $500 billion direct payouts for taxpayers as part of the stimulus package.
Americans would get two rounds of direct payments, each a total of $250 billion would be sent out on April 6 and a second on May 18, the proposal said. The payments will be tiered, with amounts based on income level and family size. Both payments will be the same amount.
President Donald Trump was asked about the proposal at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Wednesday, and said, "I don't want to get in that right now" because there are "different numbers" being discussed. But, he added, "we want to go big."
The Treasury said airlines would get $50 billion, small business interruption loan programs would get $300 billion, and a $150 bill for other distressed sectors, according to the proposal.
Trump had initially favored a payroll tax cut to bring relief to Americans struggling financially, but a number of lawmakers across party lines have been pushing for direct payments to Americans.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump wanted Americans to get relief as soon as possible.