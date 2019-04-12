SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A tax credit for victims of the 2018 central Illinois tornado outbreak has been approved by the Senate.
State Senator Andy Manar's plan was for the state to offer a $750 disaster tax credit to victims.
The credit would be available in tax year 2019 for people and small businesses in counties that were declared a state disaster area by the governor following the Dec. 1, 2018, tornado outbreak that devastated Taylorville and surrounding areas.
More than 20 people were injured in the storm, which included an EF-3 tornado. Hundreds of structures were damaged or destroyed.
“I appreciate my colleagues across the state recognizing the importance of a tax credit like this for people in my district who continue to rebuild their lives after a natural disaster,” said Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat. “Anything the state can do to help and support the people of Christian County has an impact.”
The measure must be approved by the House before it can go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.