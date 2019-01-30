SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Senate Education Committee Tuesday approved a bill that would reinstate a requirement that students be in class five hours for that time to count as a “school day.”
Past state law included that requirement, but the provision was left out of the school funding formula passed in 2017.
“We can’t go back to the wild west where there are no minimum standards, because there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “We have to deal with elementary school kids. We have to deal with truancy.”
Some districts have used the newfound flexibility by offering at-home assignments for students on days when they cancel classes because of factors like weather.
“We don’t believe that a strict five-hour instructional day allows for the type of learning that can take place and that is taking place in many districts,” said acting Chief Educational Officer Ralph Grimm of the Illinois State Board of Education.
Districts and others called for negotiations on minimum time standards before the Senate votes on the bill.