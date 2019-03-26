SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill introduced in the Illinois State Senate would double the state gas tax.
The tax would go from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon. Vehicle registration fees would also be raised, all to help pay for road repairs, bridges, and transit systems.
Supports said Senate Bill 103 would create almost $2 billion in additional revenue every year.
It was proposed by State Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago).
The bill also proposes increasing driver’s license fees.
The last time Illinois raised the gas tax was in 1990.
31 states have approved plans to raise transportation revenues since 2012. Most have done so using gas tax hikes.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also wants to raise the 18.4 cent federal gas tax by 25 cents over the next five years with money going to support the country's transportation system.
Under Sandoval’s bill, the passenger vehicle registration fee would go from $98 to $148. The electric vehicle fee would take a big jump from $17.50 to $148.
Most driver’s license fees would double, going from $30 to $60. Truck registration fees would rise by $100.