Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.