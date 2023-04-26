Washington, (WAND) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on the fallout from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last June.
A Texas woman, Amanda Zurawski, shared her story of how a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas nearly claimed her life in August 2022. Doctors told her unborn daughter would not live while she was miscarrying. Worried about the Texas law doctors refused to perform an abortion causing her to go into shock with sepsis.
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is advocating for the passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act which, if passed, would protect reproductive health care in the United States.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.