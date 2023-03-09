WASHINGTON (NBC) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was hospitalized after tripping at a hotel Wednesday night, a spokesperson said.
“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” David Popp, his spokesman, said in a statement.
McConnell, 81, fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson for the senator confirmed to NBC News.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said Thursday morning that an “adult male” was transported from the Waldorf Astoria at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, and the call was dispatched after a report of a fall at the hotel. The person was transported to a local hospital and “notes did not indicate patient condition,” he said.
He said he could not specify whether the person who fell was McConnell or which hospital he was taken to, citing privacy issues under a federal law restricting release of medical information.
In 2019, McConnell suffered a shoulder fracture after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky. The GOP leader underwent surgery for the fracture.
No additional information was immediately available about his condition Wednesday night.
The incident was first reported by Punchbowl News, a politics news website.
McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984, and in 2020 was re-elected to serve a seventh term.
He was the Senate majority leader from 2015 until early 2021, when Democrats became the majority after the 2020 elections.
