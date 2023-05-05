SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois hotel workers could soon be protected from abuse from customers. State senators passed a plan Friday morning to allow hotels to take necessary precautions to ensure employees are safe.
The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association says employees are frequently mistreated by customers. Although, industry leaders stress that verbal abuse has gotten significantly worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current state law prevents hotel managers from removing customers who verbally abuse staff. House Bill 2220 would give hotel proprietors and managers that authority to stop troubling behavior and maintain a safe working environment.
Sen. Adrienne Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove) said there is language included in the plan to ensure it is clear this law would not be used against people who live in hotels.
"It also provides that a proprietor or manager of the hotel should not use these provisions to terminate the lease of a permanent resident without going through the appropriate legal process required to lawfully terminate such lease," Johnson explained.
Additionally, the proposal notes that people cannot be removed from hotels during severe weather warnings.
House Bill 2220 passed out of the Senate on a 51-2 vote. The legislation now heads back to the House on concurrence. The proposal previously passed out of the House on a 107-1 vote on March 24.
The Illinois Senate and House are scheduled to adjourn on May 19.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.