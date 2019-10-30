SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Senate passed a bill that would prohibit vaping inside a public place.
On Tuesday, the senate voted 41 to 11 to add e-cigarettes to the Smoke Free Illinois law. The law currently outlaws smoking tobacco inside public places.
The bill, SB 1864 will now go to the House for a vote.
Smoke Free Illinois does allow smoking inside tobacco stores. SB1864 would not allow vape users to smoke inside tobacco stores.
Lawmakers still haven’t taken up a bill that would ban the sale of flavored vape products and tobacco. The bill is HB 3887.