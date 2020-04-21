WASHINGTON (WAND/NBC) - A nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package has already made its way through the Senate on Tuesday shortly after Congress and the White House reached a deal on the bill.
The bill will replenish a small business payroll fund and provide new money for hospitals and testing. It will not go to the house.
“The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Trump suggested Tuesday that if passed, he would sign the $500 billion bill into law. "I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing" he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
Schumer, D-N.Y., was optimistic on CNN earlier Tuesday morning about advancing the proposal.
“There is still a few more I's to dot and T’s to cross, but we have a deal, and I believe we’ll pass it today,” he said.
According to Schumer's office, $120 billion for "unbanked" communities, this would include $60 billion for small businesses in rural and minority areas.
Schumer also said that the proposal includes a “national strategy” for testing and contact tracing, which Democrats say is critical to reopening the country. But it is unclear what that would look like, as the White House has publicly insisted that testing be left up to the states. Congressional Republicans have been pushing for a more significant role for private industry in the testing solutions.
The Senate hit a standoff earlier in the month over a Republican proposal to provide $250 billion more in small-business coronavirus relief funds as it quickly became clear that the loan program would run out of money.