DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The U.S. Supreme Court does not seem inclined to approve its own code of ethics so it appears Democratic members of the Senate will try to do it for them.
Next week, July 20, 2023, the Senate Judiciary Committee will likely pass a measure to force the Court to adopt a code of ethics. There will also have to be a mechanism to investigate violations of the code.
“By making sure the highest court in the land doesn’t have the lowest ethical standards our legislation will be a key first step in restoring confidence in the Supreme Court,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
The legislation is expected to face opposition from Senate Republicans.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.