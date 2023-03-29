SPRINGFFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) passed a measure through the Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday that would allow school busses to have two extended stop arms.
“When students are getting on or off a school bus, we have to prioritize their safety,” said Turner. “Drivers often don’t take stopped school busses seriously. An extended arm would prevent drivers from putting students in danger.”
Senate Bill 2340 would allow a school bus to be equipped with a maximum of two stop arms that partially obstruct the roadway. The extensions would be required to be on the driver's side of the school bus and contain a system of flashing red lights.
According to a survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, 79,959 school bus drivers from around the country reported that 51,593 vehicles had illegally passed their buses on a single day during the 2021-2022 school year.
“It’s statistics like this that show us that there is a problem,” Turner said. “We have to ensure our kids can get to and from school safely.”
Senate Bill 2340 passed the Senate Transportation Committee and heads to the Senate floor for further consideration.
