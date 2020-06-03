(WAND) - Three former Minneapolis police officers will be criminally charged Wednesday in connection with the death of George Floyd in their custody.
Derek Chauvin, a fourth former officer who was already charged with third-degree murder in the case, will now be charged with second-degree murder.
This is according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She did not detail the charges that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to file against the three other ex-cops: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.
All four officers were fired last week after the arrest.
A local newspaper, the Star Tribune, reported the trio will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The ex-cops had assisted Chauvin in arresting Floyd on Memorial Day on the suspicion he passed a counterfeit bill.
Video footage was taken by witnesses and posted online showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed, crying out that he could not breathe.
Floyd’s death has sparked widespread protests against police violence in cities across the country, including many throughout Illinois.
A second-degree murder charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years upon conviction, compared to 25 years for third-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.