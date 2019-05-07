SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent is making it's way through the Illinois State Capitol.
Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) filed SB 533, also known as the Time Standardization Act, earlier this year.
The bill would keep Daylight Saving permanent beginning in 2020. On the second Sunday, in March 2020 the time will advance one hour and stay that way for the entire state afterwards.
Manar said he was inspired to create the legislation by a group of Central Illinois high school students from Carlinville. The class was able to convince him that Daylight Saving Time should be eliminated.
President Donald Trump has expressed support for making Daylight Saving Time permanent on the national level.
