SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A state senator is fighting for preventative measures when it comes to consent of minors and HIV.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 99 Americans will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime. That's why Sen. Robert Peters, (D-Chicago) wants to make sure minors in Illinois have access to a drug that's effective at preventing the virus.
"The idea is that if you're sexually active, just having that preventative measure, so you wont get something that sticks with you for the rest of your life," Peters said. "I think for anyone who has ever had a disease ... (it carries) a lot of lifelong burdens. You don't want to feel that."
House Bill 2665 would allow minors 12 years and older to be able to receive health care services related to preventing STI's without parental consent.
"When you feel like you can't talk to your parents and sometimes, that's a reality," Peters said. "Sometimes you cant talk to your parents, and if you're gay and you engage in sex, you should be able to take prep."
Prophylaxis is a drug that when used correctly is over 90 percent effective at preventing the transmission of HIV.
"It's like a condom," Peters said. "A condom is not 100 preventative, but 99 percent preventative is so much better than 0."
Peters says this bill is important because the most at-risk population is youth ages 13-24.
"When it comes to new HIV cases, a majority are young people, particularly young people of color," Peters said.
The Department of Public Health says gay youth account for 85 percent of new HIV cases.
"It's time we start thinking about what an open and beautiful 21st century looks like for all Illinoisans," Peters said.
This bill was approved by both chambers of the General Assembly. It is now waiting on the governor's signature of approval.