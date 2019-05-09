Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Despite an unanticipated windfall of an extra $1.5 billion collected in taxes during April a pair of Democratic State Senate lawmakers are warning the state must move forward with reforming the Illinois income tax system.
“We filled one hole in a very, very leaky boat,” said Sen. Toi Hutchinson, (D) Chicago Heights, commenting about the state budget. “The choices still remain the same. That we can raise taxes on everybody, or we can cut 15% across the board, or we could do this.”
The Senate passed the so-called Fair Tax which would restructure the states income tax from a flat tax to a progressive tax with rates tied to income. It is now pending in the House. If approved the measure will go on the ballot for voters to decide if a change should be made.
Republicans are opposing the Fair Tax concept. It is unlikely Democrats will muster many, if any, GOP votes in the House. State Senator Don Harmon, (D) Oak Park, says while Republicans oppose it they don’t offer any solutions of their own.
“It’s easy for Republicans to say they don’t like this but they haven’t offered a plan. They haven’t come out in favor of any of the alternatives to the Fair Tax. It’s easy to be a critic. It’s much harder to solve problems,” Harmon stated.
Lawmakers are facing a May 31st deadline to get the measure passed.