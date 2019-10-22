SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Free counseling assistance is available to Medicare-eligible people and their caregiver during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period.
Open Enrollment is from October 15 through December 7.
Eligible adults can adjust Medicare Advantage or Medicare prescription drug coverage, move from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, switch between Medicare Advantage plans, join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan, or switch or drop existing drug plans without penalty.
"There are 126 Medicare Advantage plans available, and 28 stand-alone Part D Prescription drug plans. Don't assume your current coverage is still your best choice. You may find better coverage, extra benefits or lower costs," said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. "I encourage seniors to make an appointment at their earliest convenience. Our SHIP counselors are ready to help you make sense of the complicated Medicare system and to make the best choices for your healthcare as we prioritize planning for tomorrow."
SHIP counselors are available to help people make the right selections for them. You can call them at 1-800-252-8966, weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
For more information about SHIP, click HERE.
To compare 2020 drug and health plans on your own and to find out more about Medicare options, click HERE.