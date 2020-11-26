(WAND)- To uplift spirits, State Senator Scott Bennett is asking community members to participate in a holiday card drive.
Senator Scott Bennett said the idea came from kids in the Danville community.
The group, the Future Problem Solvers, wanted to make sure seniors in the community didn't feel lonely or isolated.
Sen. Bennett recalled a card drive like this at the beginning of the pandemic, but with the holiday's approaching and more people hunkered down indoors, and he wanted to challenge the Vermilion County community to participate in it again.
"This is a good time for us to do something small for us, but might do a big impact on someone who hasn't had much contact with the outside world."
A card collection will take place from now until December 14. People in the community can buy cards from a store or make them at home.
The cards will be taken to residents at Gardenview Manor and Danville Care Center.
Cards can be dropped off in boxes outside Sen. Bennett's offices, 201 N. Vermilion St., Suit 323 and in the Illinois Terminal Building in downtown Champaign, 45 E. University Avenue.
For more information or to arrange a separate pick-up time, call Betty at 217-442-5252 or visit SenatorBennett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.