DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 created an invisible second pandemic for local seniors.
SYNERGY Homecare said many seniors in central Illinois experience loneliness.
Since March, seniors have been locked down in their homes, nursing homes or retirement communities and have been separated from spouses, children, grandchildren and friends.
To combat the loneliness, SYNERGY Homecare created a "COVID Loneliness SQUAD" to identify struggling seniors.
"Senior loneliness is important and we want to make sure these precious segments of our society move forward and stays engaged," said Gaye Aaberg, president of SYNERGY Homecare.
Caregivers go into homes of area seniors to identify and help family members and friends recognize the signs of loneliness so they can help.
SYNERGY reported nearly one quarter of Americans who are 65 and older consider themselves socially isolated. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating visiting issues for some families, SYNGERY's COVID-19 squad can help eliminate those struggles.
"COVID put a whole new parameter on it on seniors who may have always been active and out in their community and now are not, and so we want to make sure those folks can stay engaged," said Aaberg.
Loneliness is associated with significantly higher rates of heart disease and stroke and a 50% increase of risk of dementia, according to the National Academics.
To learn more about SYNERGY Homecare, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.