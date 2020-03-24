SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of a Springfield area senior living community are seeking the help of care packages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis Memorial Christian Village asked its members about what they would wish for if they could have anything. Responses included the desire for family health, the end of the virus and miscellaneous needs.
Anyone wishing to submit a care package can mail it to Lewis Memorial in care of a resident they choose. Packages should be sent to:
3400 W. Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62711
Packages can also be delivered in person to the door of Lewis Memorial.