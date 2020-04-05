CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Senior year is supposed to be the year you remember picking out your prom dress and graduating, for many students, that is no longer a possibility.
Many students at both Argenta-Oreana High School and Pana High School have expressed how heartbroken they are because they will not walk on stage and they will not wear the dresses they bought months in advance.
"I've had mine for a long time now from David's Bridal. I literally cried when I tried it on and I knew it was the one," said Morgan Bohm, senior at Argenta-Oreana High School.
Another senior at Pana says her prom was only weeks away.
"It makes me sad that I don't get to spend my last few months with my classmates," said Leandra Jophlin, senior at Pana High School.
Other students say it goes beyond prom.
"I haven't got to play a single game and that's been hitting me really hard," said Tara Grider, senior at Argenta-Oreana High School.
One Pana mother went as far as decorating her home to show appreciation for her daughter's accomplishments. Leandra Jophlin says she will be pursuing her degree in nursing.
"We're both CNAs (mother and daughter), we have seen all the sickness. It's scary. I don't think we're overreacting and it's a good precaution we are taking," said Jophlin's mother.
Though they're all disappointed, they are all hopeful that each school will have a celebration even if it's at the end of summer.