SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield, Illinois hair salon is pampering the elderly in the community from afar.
The elderly women at Concordia Village in Springfield are receiving salon care packages. A total of 75 seniors got a bag of hair care products and nail kits from Willow and Birch Salon.
The owner of the salon got the idea from a client who mentioned the women were missing getting their hair done. Local business, Home Instead Senior Care and Elara Caring sponsored the packages.
Each package comes complete with a little note of positivity.
"We finish a service, we take off the cape, very rarely do they comment on the technical compatibility of a haircut. It's always I feel so much better, thank you so much. I think it was a great opportunity for us to do what we are great at and team up with some great community members to make it happen," said Jessica Kocurek the owner for Willow and Birch Salon.
Kocurek said within a couple hours of the care packages being delivered, she had senior residents Facebook messaging her to say thank you.