DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - September is National Literacy Month. One local organization is hoping they can inspire more readers with a program founded by a country music legend. WAND spoke with the Director of Community Impact at United Way and she's says birth through 5 years old is the most important time to get kids reading and jumpstart their love for learning.
One of the ways parents can do that is by signing up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Program in their area.
"Reading early with a parent, with your caregiver is so important for critical skill development to be kindergarten ready. It also leads to later literacy and academic success, which has great rewards when it comes to college and career readiness," said Katrina Hayes, Director of Community Impact of Central Illinois.
Hayes says the best way to get started is by making sure you and your child are reading together for at least 10 minutes a day.
Whether that is in the morning before school, at lunchtime, or right before bed, creating a reading routine will get a child hearing more vocabulary and thinking more.
If you'd like to sign up for the imagination program you can go to imaginationlibrary.com and mail in their registration.
There are also programs through your local library with a program called 1000 Bucks Before Kindergarten, and more.
