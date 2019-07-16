WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators say they did not find any evidence during a search that could be related to a Florida woman's disappearance.
Sgt. Roger Pope told WAND-TV on the scene the search of North Glasgow Road has concluded. WAND News has been on scene since 11 a.m. Law enforcement officials could be seen digging, searching in a hole and sifting through dirt.
Investigators say local authorities were helping aid with an out-of-state investigation. The case dates to the 1990s.
A Florida newspaper, Northwest Florida Daily News, reported earlier this month an investigation into a Florida’s woman’s disappearance from 1992 would be underway in Warrensburg soon.
The sister of Pamela June Ray and the daughter of Mark Riebe told law enforcement recently they believe Riebe is responsible for the death of Ray.
The daughter told police when she was four years old, her father abruptly moved them from Florida to Warrensburg, Illinois with two moving trucks in the middle of the night. At this time Riebe was a suspect in a separate murder.
The daughter said she remembers seeing trash bags in bins in the moving truck and was told to stay away from them. When the family came to Warrensburg, Riebe told his children to dig holes. She said he then threw the garbage bags containing what she believes were the victims’ bodies into the holes.
This is the location central Illinois officials searched in rural Warrensburg.
