DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man with four prior domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for yet another domestic attack.
Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced for domestic battery. He was sentenced as a class two felon due to his prior convictions.
On May 7, 2021 Miller was at the victim's home when they started arguing. He grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her. When she got away from him, he threw her to the ground, held her down, and took her phone away.
The victim was able to get out of the home and flag down a neighbor who was walking by to call 911.
Miller will be on probation for four years following the completion of his prison sentence.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.