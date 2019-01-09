URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A serial groping suspect will get prison time for a recent incident on the University of Illinois campus.
Stephen R.W. Hovious was sentenced to four years in prison after he made suggestive comments and slapped a female student at the U of I in June.
According to court records, Hovious has a previous conviction for groping a woman at a Walmart in Mattoon in 2014. He was also convicted of exposing himself to an Eastern Illinois student.
Hovious was on probation for another crime at the time of the U of I incident.
Security camera video obtained by the University of Illinois Police and a statement from a witness helped tie Hovious to the crime.