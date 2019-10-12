FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Chicago police say Hartman was arrested Friday, Oct. 12, 2019 after officers determined she didn't have a boarding pass or identification. The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the United States, including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)