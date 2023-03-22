(WAND) - Active spring weather is expected over Central Illinois into the weekend.
A series of weather systems will bring several chances of rain to the area.
We'll see scattered showers and isolated storms today with highs topping out around 60°.
Strong to severe storms are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Large hail is the biggest threat from these storms.
It'll start out warm Thursday with low-60s for highs, but temperatures will fall throughout the day.
Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with more rain expected Friday into early Saturday.
Rainfall amounts over the next week will be one to four inches across Central Illinois with isolated higher totals with thunderstorm activity.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
