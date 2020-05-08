DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders were on scene of a serious crash in Decatur on Friday afternoon.
WAND News crews at the scene saw at least three vehicles involved in the crash and six ambulances arrived on scene.
The crash was at Eldorado and Franklin streets in Decatur. It happened around 1 p.m.
At least three people were taken by ambulance from the scene. Firefighters had to use extraction tools to remove at least one person from a vehicle.
Traffic on Eldorado from Main to Franklin was closed and Franklin was completely blocked from Jackson Street up to the crash site.
It's not clear how serious the injuries of those taken was.
Check back at WAND News for more details as they become available.
