LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-55 late Wednesday.
Troopers said the crash happened on I-55 southbound near mile marker 123 in Logan County.
Extended lane closure are expected.
Drivers should seek different routes to avoid the area.
