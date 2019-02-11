(WAND) – Millions of people each year dial 2-1-1 for information about critical resources they might need.
United Way of Central Illinois President John Kelker sent a press release to WAND-TV explaining more about the service, which is free for anyone to use. He says 75 percent of the people who called for help in 2018 were looking for help with housing or hunger problems, with some wanting more information about homeless shelters and food pantries.
Using 2-1-1 services isn't fully covered statewide in Illinois. That's why the United Way tries to push the word out about what they have to offer.
Debbie Bogle said she saw first hand how dialing 211 made a difference in Central Illinoisan's lives. She said a number people from: children, police officers and doctors.
"We've had people call for diapers, so believe it or not, there are six places in Macon county that will help you with diapers," Bogle said.
Bogle said 3,600 calls are made to 2-1-1 per month in Macon county.
“In Sangamon and Menard Counties, over 2,250 calls were made to 2-1-1 for help last year,” Kelker said.
Kelker says the United Way funds 2-1-1 services in local communities. A caller is routed to the 2-1-1 Center, which has a trained information and referral specialist search a comprehensive database to connect the person with what they need and explain how to access it.
The 2-1-1 service is available to more than half of all counties in the state, and United Way of Illinois is working to create even more coverage in Illinois.
People looking to use the 2-1-1 service in Sangamon and Menard counties can dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-865-9903. It's also available in Macon and Champaign counties, among other areas.
Click on the map attached to this story for a detailed list of where 2-1-1 is available.