MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A service will be held at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery for Memorial Day.
The service will be at 10 a.m.
It will involve the raising of the colors, local groups placing wreaths, Mt. Pulaski youth placing flowers, music by the Mt. Pulaski High School band, a firing squad by Mt. Pulaski American Legion Post #447, a presentation of the Boys & Girls Club state essay winners, speakers, and more.
In the event of rain, the service will be held at the American Legion building.
A full Memorial Day program will also be held at Steenbergen Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. at Veill Chapel.