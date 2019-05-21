(WAND) - Sesame Street is working to shed light on different types of families by introducing a new Muppet who is in foster care.
The Muppet named Karli is friends with Elmo and lives with her "for-now" parents.
One video shows Karli's foster mother explaining to Elmo that she is caring for Karli and keeping her safe until her mommy can care for her again.
Elmo asks when that will be. The foster mother replies she is not sure, but "what we do know is that Karli belongs here now."
Karli's arrival on the show is fitting as May is National Foster Care Month.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports there are more than 440,000 children in foster care in the U.S.
Last year, Sesame Street introduced a homeless character, 7-year-old Muppet Lily.