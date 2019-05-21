Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 67F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.