WARRENSBURG-LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois CEO program was designed to teach juniors and seniors how to start a business, as well as learn life skills.
This hands-on program takes students out of the classroom and brings them to local businesses throughout central Illinois. Melanie Brown, program facilitator, said her role is to teach kids about business and life skills.
"Expose them (students) on how to start their own business and what goes on behind the scenes," she explained.
Ten students from Clinton, Blue Ridge, Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forysth are apart of the program. Colton Hoback, senior at Maroa-Forsyth, said he grew up watching his mom run her own business and as he got older he worked with his dad and dad's friends who owned their own business, so hearing about the program spiked his interested.
"Just something about a small business and being able to run it and call it mine, it's just something that's interested me a lot," he explained.
Another students apart of the program, Brenden Flannell said so far they have had discussion with small business owners in central Illinois, in addition to meeting with Clinton City Hall Administrators.
"We're talking with the people who are actually owning the businesses in our local areas," the Blue Ridge senior explained. "It's a little different than if you were going up to Chicago and talk with them, you know big business style. In a small town you really have to feed off of your own community."
The CEO program was started 11 years ago in Effingham at Midland Institute and has since grown nationwide. Justin Fentress, board president, said the idea behind the program is to get students involved in their community and show them central Illinois is a great place to run a business.
"The number of students that move away from this local area, you know they find jobs in other places - so we want them to recognize there are opportunities here," he explained. "Whether it's an entrepreneurial job, programmers or they could be farmers and work in all these different industries and they can recognize there is opportunities here and they can stay locally."
During their first semester students will be required to work on a group project to build their own business and raise the funds. Then in their second semester, the students will have their own business that they come up with and at the end of the year there will be a forum where community members can come and ask questions about the work the students have done.
"As these students start building their experiences with the program and understand business, they are people we can hire and they are people who we can have help build our economy," said Fentress.
Funded entirely by local investors, Brown said this program will create a new sense of learning for these students and give them experiences they can't have in a classroom.
"They have more confidence, they have more clarity as to who and what they want to be," said Brown."They have these life skills that have already positioned them above all the 16 and 17 year olds that they are competing with for future jobs."
The class meets every Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
