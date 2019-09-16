DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Seven vacant Decatur houses will be demolished following unanimous approval from the Decatur City Council.
The vote to approve a resolution authorizing demolition involves an agreement with Clancy Coleman Excavating. That company's bid carried a total cost of $60,000 and saved the city $1,830 over individual bids, according to information in Monday's city council packet.
Decatur leaders are working to remove run-down properties in the city as part of a revitalization plan. Past demolitions already completed in 2019 happened in smaller groups of properties, which did not meet a minimum spending level that would trigger city council involvement.
About 50 other dwellings will be considered in the coming months in bid bundles of five or more, and the council said more contracts will likely go to the council for approval.
The seven approved dwellings, which are the first to pass legal and environmental reviews, include:
- 1165 E. Clay St.
- 1170 E. Condit St.
- 114 S. Hilton St
- 432 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- 1315 E. Moore St.
- 1532 E. Prairie Ave.
- 1598 N. Water St.
A sheet listing costs per property with Clancy Coleman’s bid showed the highest cost involves the property at 1598 N. Water St. ($12,250).
A PDF document of the Sept. 16 city council packet is attached to this story. Pages 14 to 17 have information on the demolitions.