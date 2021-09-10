SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal hosted an annual Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor ceremony today.
The families of seven firefighters were presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge to honor their loved one's sacrifice.
Gov. JB Pritzker was there to recognize the importance of firefighters across the state.
"We all live in a safer world because our firefighters respond to our communities' most daunting emergencies unwaveringly and unselfishly. They run toward danger so others can run for safety."
State Fire Marshall Matt Perez said this is an important event to recognize firefighters, especially those that are gone.
"To some this may seem like a risky behavior, but to us, it's truly a blessing to have this opportunity to help people during the worst moments of their lives," Perez said. "There is no doubt that this sentiment ran strong in the blood of our fallen brothers we're here to honor today."
James Grady III with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association said coming together in times of tragedy is what firefighters do.
"In the face of tragedy, we gather each other. After the assignment is complete, we make sure everyone goes home, and those that don't make it home, we stay with them until their family is brought to them."
The seven firefighters honored include:
- Firefighter Jacob "Jake" Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District
- Firefighter Kody Vanfossan of the Christopher Fire Department
- Firefighter Mario Araujo of the Chicago Fire Department
- Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham of the South Holland Fire Department
- Firefighter/Paramedic Robert Reisinger of the River Grove Fire Department
- Firefighter Edward Singleton of the Chicago Fire Department
- Paramedic Robert Truevillian of the Chicago Fire Department
In addition, the ceremony also recognized departments and firefighters who have gone above and beyond on the job with awards such as the Medal of Valor and the Firefighter Excellence Award.
