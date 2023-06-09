RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)-Seven individuals were detained Thursday night in Rantoul, after police responded to a report of a armed subject near the Mahonng Trailer Park.
According to Rantoul Police, on June 9, at approximately 11:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Falcon Drive Apartments for an armed subject.
The witness told police there was a black male dressed in all black clothing wearing a ski mask outside waving a handgun in the air, who was making threats and chasing a subject with the gun.
When officers arrived on the scene they located a subject matching this description crossing Maplewood Dr from Falcon Dr approaching Mahoning Trailer Park.
Police said a second individual was also walking with this subject, and as they began exiting their squad cars, the two subjects fled on foot, and ran into a residential trailer on Mahoning Dr.
Multiple people were said to be seen inside the trailer who all refused to come out as police demanded.
Over the course of the next hour, officers continued to make commands for the subjects inside to exit. Eventually seven subjects exited the residence and were detained as officers continued to investigate.
The Champaign County METRO SWAT team was activated early on due to the nature of the call.
Upon arrival, METRO assisted Rantoul Police with clearing the residence of any other subjects.
A court authorized search warrant is being conducted. Details of this warrant will be released at a later time.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.