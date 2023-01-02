DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Seven people were displaced and two cats were killed in an apartment fire on New Year's Eve in Decatur.
The Decatur Fire Department was called out to the 800 block of E. Prairie around 8 a.m. Dec. 31 for a fire on the 2nd floor of an apartment building.
Heavy fire was coming from a 2nd story window. People were already being evacuated.
The first crew started spraying water on the 2nd floor while another crew raised the ladder truck to the roof to cut a ventilation hole to improve interior conditions for fire crews and any occupants still inside.
Everyone was safely evacuated.
The fire was under control within ten minutes of crews arriving, but firefighters were on scene for two hours conducting overhaul and salvage operations.
Two cats died in the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the seven adults that were displaced.
BC Neil Elder and DC Dan Kline investigated to determine the cause of the fire was due to an overloaded electrical circuit in the room where the fire started.
