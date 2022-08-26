CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m.
Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and the metal roof, they had to pull out and fight the fire from the outside.
Seven people were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.
Crews were on scene until around 11:00 p.m.
Officials said the fire started in the attic.
The home had smoke and water damage throughout. The residents were displaced due to the extent of the damage. No injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
