CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerk’s office will host the Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit this February.
The Summit allows anyone needing assistance with applying, preparing, and filing for adult or juvenile criminal record expungement and sealing, to meet with licensed attorneys to discuss their Champaign County case and/or other eligible cases.
It will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. A location for the Summit has yet to be determined but will be sponsored by Champaign County Circuit Clerk Susan W. McGrath, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons, State Senator Scott Bennett, State Representative Carol Ammons, Cabrini-Green Legal Aid, Land of Lincoln Aid, and Stone Creek Church.
Those wishing to participate will have the option to select a virtual or in-person appointment and must register for the event on or before December 16, 2022.
Click here to register for the Summit.
There is no charge for the filing of the petitions to ask the Court to clear these eligible criminal records.
Anyone with questions about the Summit may call 217-384-3725 or email smcgrath@co.champaign.il.us for further information.
