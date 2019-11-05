DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the public addressed the Decatur Public Schools board of education Tuesday night.
"So here I am trying to console my children, telling them 'you didn't do anything wrong," Dr. Kevin Collins said, whose a parent of two children with special needs.
"You're not in trouble," Dr. Collins would tell his children, "There's just something going on and you can't go back to school til' further notice."
The meeting, held at Eisenhower High School, came days after the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants held a multi-day strike and returned to work on Friday. As WAND-TV previously reported, DFTA members then learned they had lost health insurance benefits, and in mailed letters discovered some had lost life insurance benefits. The union said members also no longer had access to flex spending cards, which have their own money on them.
"It is very humbling to know that the community is here to support us," Paula Busboom, the union president, said after showing up to a rally before the DPS meeting.
District leaders told the the station in a statement that letters about life insurance were sent at the start of the strike because TAs weren't working. They said there was a lag of time before those letters reached union members.
Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said employees weren't working enough hours for life insurance benefits, keeping in line with a rule similar to those for health insurance.
Insurance benefits were reinstated when TAs returned to class, according to a timeline of events released by DPS.
On Monday, DFTA leaders filed two unfair labor practice charges againt the district.
Several members of the public angrily approached the podium during the public comment part of the meeting. More than two of them called for the district's leaders to step down.
"All of you should resign," one woman said at the end of her remarks. "We have no confidence in you."
Another speaker said the district showed "blatant disregard" for the "most vulnerable students" in its classrooms with the way it handled negotiations with DFTA.
DPS Board of Education President Beth Nolan issued the following statement following Monday night's public remarks:
"The Board remains hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants. We do want to ensure that our stakeholders and our DPS community are accurately informed about ongoing negotiations.
At the moment, no negotiating sessions are scheduled with the federal mediator. However, the District remains in constant contact with both the mediator and DFTA leadership. The mediator is working to facilitate an exchange of information between the District and DFTA so that we are all as prepared as possible for the next time we meet at the negotiating table.
District #61 awaits direction from the federal mediator on scheduling the next mediation session and will communicate any movement toward an agreement as soon as we can."