(WAND) - Central Illinois will see several chances of rain this week.
While Sunday's severe storms have moved on, showers and a few storms are likely this morning. By this afternoon, some sunshine returns. Clouds and rain will hold highs down to the upper-70s today.
After a pleasant night with lows in the 50s to around 60°, we'll top out in the low-80s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower or two is possible across the northeast in the afternoon.
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. This looks to be a decent rain maker and there's the threat of severe storms Wednesday afternoon.
Quiet weather is expected Friday and it'll be the warmest day this week with highs well into the 80s. Showers and storms are possible Friday night.
At this point, the weekend looks breezy and pleasant with highs in the low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
