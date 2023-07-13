(WAND) - Central Illinois will see several chances of showers and storms over the next week.
It'll be a warm and humid day Thursday under a sun and cloud mix. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-80s.
It turns hotter and more humid Friday with highs approaching 90°.
Showers and storms are likely Friday evening into early Saturday.
Much of Saturday and Sunday may end up being dry with only random showers. Weekend highs will be in the mid-80s.
Another round of storms are likely Sunday night and Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
