CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, (WAND) Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend organizers announce several changes for Race Weekend 2022.
For starters, the majority of the Race Weekend events will be back on the streets of Champaign and Urbana during the weekend of April 28-30.
Champaign and Urbana city leaders have partnered with race organizers to develop plans for a race weekend that can be held safely while embracing the community’s excitement for the long-awaited return of racing.
Organizers say this year will be a one of transition, allowing race events to proceed, while considering staffing and health restrictions necessary to assure that everyone involved has a safe and enjoyable experience.
The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend, like many other large events, was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the lingering impacts of the ongoing pandemic, including limitations on available public safety resources, the 26.2-mile marathon will not be held this year.
All other events—the half marathon, relay, 10K, 5K, Green Street Mile, and Youth Run—will be held with some racecourse and schedule changes.
Summary of 2022 Race Weekend Changes
• The 26.2-mile marathon event will not be held this year.
• The half marathon, relay, and 10K will take place on Saturday, April 30 on a new route that largely encompasses the University of Illinois campus and some nearby neighborhoods in Champaign and Urbana. The new wave start time for the half marathon, 10K, and relay is 7:33 a.m. Updated route maps are available on the race website: illinoismarathon.com
.
• The Green Street Mile will take place on Friday, April 29 (instead of Thursday, April 28), before the 5K, and will take place on First Street, starting at 6:10 p.m. Triple Half-I and Triple Mini-i Challengers will have two races on Friday.
• The Youth Run will start at Noon on Saturday, April 30 (instead of 3:00 p.m.)
The race’s medical directors have also established the event’s COVID-19 policies for race weekend.
All participants age 5 and up who are registered for any event other than the Youth Run must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR COVID-19 test result.
In addition, everyone attending the Health & Fitness Expo must wear a mask while inside the Activities and Recreation Center (subject to change based on University of Illinois rules prior to arriving).
The complete COVID-19 policies for race weekend are detailed on the Illinois Marathon’s website: illinoismarathon.com
.
Says race director Jan Seeley, “We feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude that our beloved race weekend will be back on the streets of Champaign-Urbana this year. Race organizers and title sponsor Christie Clinic, teaming with City leaders, the University of Illinois, volunteers, sponsors, and local businesses make this event possible. We cannot wait for April 28-30!”
For more information about the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, please visit illinoismarathon.com
.
